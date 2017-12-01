Midler to Rivera: Apologize for alleged sexual assault

Midler smiles, saying she was glad the book runs counter to her image at the time of the interview as that of a "somewhat straight-laced" older lady.

"The truth about it is I didn't remember" such an affair, Midler said. "One thing I did remember is how I met Geraldo, and that was not funny," she added, then recounted the alleged assault.

On Wednesday, Rivera waded into the sexual misconduct crisis that has spread through media, politics and Hollywood and snared "Today" show Lauer, fired after allegations were reported by NBC and in more detailed form by Variety and The New York Times. In his first public statement, Lauer said he is "truly sorry" to anyone he hurt by his words and actions.

Rivera tweeted that the issue is "so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high." He added: "If News wasn't (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages?"

Rivera also suggested there was a "slight chance" that those making allegations were motivated by big money settlements.

Responding to his statements, Fox News Channel issued a statement Wednesday, saying, "Geraldo's tweets do not reflect the views of Fox News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him."

Rivera apologized hours later, saying he "didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden" and "harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them."

Fox has dismissed two high-profile men over sexual misconduct allegations involving their behaviour while at the news channel, host Bill O'Reilly in April and CEO Roger Ailes, who was fired in 2016 and died earlier this year.

