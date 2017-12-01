Pamela Anderson 'learned' to avoid sexual misconduct

Pamela Anderson "learned" to never put herself in situations where she could experience sexual misconduct.

The 50-year-old actress and model says it was "common knowledge" that certain people were to be avoided from meeting with privately in Hollywood.

Speaking on Today, she said: "It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you get into if you go to a hotel room alone [with them]. I learned to somehow never put myself in those situations again and when I came to Hollywood, of course, I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense.

"Don't go into a hotel room alone, if someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave, you know? ... But I know Hollywood is very seductive and people want to be famous, and sometimes you think you're going to be safe ... with [another] adult in the room. I don't know where this security comes from, but somehow I've dodged it all."

Pamela had previously revealed how Harvey Weinstein - who has been accused of sexual misconduct against a number of women over a 30 year period - told her she would "never work" in Hollywood again after she refused to work with a dog.

The 'Baywatch' star - who insists she was never sexually assaulted by Weinstein - said: "He told me I'd never work in this town again, because I refused to work with a dog. He wanted me to play Invisible Girl on Superhero Movie. But they wanted me to work with an actual dog. I said, 'I won't work with animals in a film.' And he said, 'We're just going to put the dog there. What's the problem?' And I said, 'No. Put an X on the floor. I am talking to an invisible dog. Why do we need an actual dog?'

"And he was so mean. He called me back and shouted, 'You're Pamela Anderson; you're lucky I'm even putting you in a f***ing film. You're never going to work in this f***ing industry again, you son of a f***ing bitch.' He's so intense. I've never been talked to that way by anybody. Not even by a boyfriend. He was really intimidating. And I did it. But I did it without the dog."