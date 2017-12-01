Chrissy Teigen mocks John Legend's birthday message

John Legend has gushed about his wife Chrissy Teigen in a heartfelt birthday post.

The 'Lip Sync Battle USA' co-host turned 32 on November 30, and to mark the special occasion her 38-year-old spouse shared a close-up portrait of his partner on social media and revealed he is "so happy" she was born.

Alongside the Instagram post, the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker - who has 19-month-old daughter Luna and are expecting their second child together - wrote: "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen! I'm so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!! (sic)."

However, the model was less than impressed by her husband's tribute to her, and slammed the choice of image for the sweet post.

Chrissy quipped: "How about a hi-res (sic)".

But Chrissy often teases John on social media, as when the artist attended a baseball match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium during the 2017 MLB World Series in October, Chrissy took to Twitter to expose him as a bandwagon fan.

She tweeted: "*Watches baseball once* #pinotgrigio #grigioboys #chocolatecroissants #baseballfanatics (sic)"

Although Chrissy is pregnant with her second baby she has admitted she cannot wait to have another child and to expand her and John's brood for as long as she can.

Speaking previously about her family plans, the Sports Illustrated beauty said: "I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying ... I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock 'em out. That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we'll see."

And John has revealed the pair are "working on" adding to their family.