Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony 'repaired' relationship

Jennifer Lopez managed to "repair" her relationship with her ex-husband Marc Anthony after they worked together on her upcoming album 'Por Primera Vez'.

The 48-year-old singer teamed up with the producer - whom she was married to for 10 years from 2004 to 2014, and with whom she has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max - for the Spanish language album, and has said that working together helped them patch up some of the "fractured" parts of their relationship so they can now consider each other "friends again".

Jennifer - who is now romancing retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez - told Spotify's 'Â¡Viva Latina!' podcast on Thursday (30.11.17): "[Collaborating on 'Por Primera Vez'] actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again.

"Because when we first started working together, it's how we met ... we met working. And so we remembered that like, 'Oh right, we connect on this level of music'. We have that. And that's what the album came out of."

The 'Shades of Blue' actress split from Marc in 2011 before their divorce was finalised three years later, but has remained supportive of her former spouse ever since.

Earlier this month, Jennifer recorded her own version of Marc's track 'Vivir Mi Vida' as a tribute to the 49-year-old musician's late mother Guillermina QuiÃ±ones, who passed away in July this year.

Speaking about her decision to cover the track, Jennifer told the podcast: "The first thing that came to my mind, because Marc's mom had just passed away, you know, my kids' grandma, was 'Vivir Mi Vida.' And I thought, 'I think that's a good song to sing right now.'

"But, in a different way. Not in the kind of up-tempo, rhythmic, salsa way that Marc did it, but in a way where you really hear the words to that song, which is, you know, you have one life and you have to live it."