Kesha pens moving mental health essay

Kesha has urged people to "take time" for themselves during the festive season in order to combat mental health struggles.

The 30-year-old singer has penned a moving essay addressed to those battling with their mental health, in which she details the importance of "personal time" during the Christmas period, so as to prevent people from feeling overwhelmed and spreading themselves too thin.

In the essay, which was written for Time magazine as part of their initiative to help those who have difficulty coping with the holiday season, she wrote: "The holiday season is supposed to be the most festive and fun time of the year but sometimes it can quickly become a stressful and emotional time.

"All those plans and expectations of joy can turn tougher than they sound. This is especially true for those of us who struggle with mental illness - be it depression, anxiety, addiction or any other challenges.

"Around the holidays, I often feel like I'm supposed to be everywhere, with everyone - all with the added guilt that it's the season of giving. To fight this, I've developed a mantra: It's not selfish to take time for yourself. Take a walk in nature. Talk to a friend you trust or a therapist. Sit out one of the holiday gatherings in favour of some personal time. Just do whatever helps you calm down and gives you a break from the stress."

The 'Praying' hitmaker has also warned against falling into a "shame cycle", and urged people not to apply "unrealistic expectations" to the festive season, as trying to please everyone is "impossible".

She continued: "It's not your responsibility to try to make the whole world happy. Especially since sometimes it's not that easy to make yourself happy, either - even with all the celebrations and gifts and seasonal decorations, foods and drinks, which can only do so much. So don't ask yourself things like 'It's almost Christmas, why am I not happy?' That can turn into a shame cycle. It's just another day - don't put unrealistic expectations on it, and don't beat yourself up.

"Trying to spend all of your time pleasing everyone else is not only exhausting - it's impossible. And you know what? If you take a little time for yourself, you will actually be much better company for those around you."

Kesha's essay comes as one of many submitted for the magazine's initiative, which also includes a piece on loneliness penned by Patton Oswalt, and Katie Couric's article on dealing with grief.