Rita Ora supports children's charity

Rita Ora has thrown her support behind the Help A Hungry Child appeal.

The 27-year-old singer - who was born in Kosovo before moving to London as a refugee with her family when she was just one year old - has announced she is backing the appeal set up by the Evening Standard newspaper and its partner charity The Felix Project, which aims to aid London's most deprived children.

Help A Hungry Child was set up to provide food in the most disadvantaged primary schools, with the goal of supporting hungry pupils and their parents.

Speaking to the newspaper, the 'Your Song' hitmaker revealed her interest in the appeal comes as feels it is important to to do all she could "to help my community".

The appeal is currently focusing on Stanhope School in Greenford, where stalls will be set up to allow pupils to choose the food they need - which has been supplied by donations from supermarkets and wholesalers - before they go home.

Help A Hungry Child hopes to eventually roll out their stalls to a further 120 schools across the capital, with donations meaning The Felix Project can staff all stalls for two years and finance the network of distribution vans and depots required to reach an estimated 50,000 children and their families.

But that isn't the only good cause Rita has announced she is supporting, as she also told the publication she was becoming an ambassador for Space for Giants, a conservation charity which works to protect Africa's surviving elephant herds.

The 'Body On Me' singer became an ambassador for the cause after completing a "life-changing trip" to east Africa to see the work carried out by the charity firsthand.

She said: "I just went on this incredible trip and saw the wild animals, how they lived and being in their habitats. I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to shine a light on something so important."