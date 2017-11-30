Kim Kardashian West stole sister's pooch

Kim Kardashian West stole her sister Kourtney's dog.

The 37-year-old reality star caused upset when she pinched her older sister's pet pomeranian teacup puppy - which was bought for her five-year-old daughter Penelope when Kim got a matching one for her own daughter North, four - and refused to give it back, because Kourtney's pooch was better behaved than her own.

In a teaser clip for their reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kourtney heads over to Kim's house to retrieve the pup - which Penelope named Honey - in a trade for Kim's own pooch Sushi, who wouldn't stop barking.

Kourtney said: "Where is my dog? This is not funny anymore."

The 38-year-old beauty - who also has sons Mason, seven, and Reign, two, with her former partner Scott Disick - pleaded with her sister, but Kim was convinced Honey was better off with her.

Kim - who also has 23-month-old son Saint with her spouse Kanye West - said: "I swear she likes me better now. She's like, adjusted. Look how calm she is."

After chasing one another around Kim's kitchen in an attempt to keep hold of the poor pup, Kim eventually admitted defeat after Kourtney pointed out that her young daughter would be devastated if she lost her furry friend.

The two sisters swapped dogs back again, and Kim was left with the ever-barking Sushi.

Speaking to the cameras, Kim said: "I mean, whatever I guess. She can have her dog back and I will just have to deal with Sushi's barking forever."

Kim and her family spent a long time deliberating over which name to bestow on their new addition after picking up the pooch in June this year, and even the beauty even ran a poll on Twitter for her fans to help select the name.