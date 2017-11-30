Pamela Anderson to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Pamela Anderson wants to appear on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to give Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West a pep talk on faux fur fashion.

The former 'Baywatch' star - who is a longtime animal activist and vegan - has pleaded with the E! reality show's producer Ryan Seacrest to give her a cameo role on the popular series as she'd love to grill the famous family on their fashion choices and persuade them to ditch animal skins from their wardrobe once and for all.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday (30.11.17), the 50-year-old actress uploaded a photograph of her and Kanye, 40, and accompanied it with the caption: "@kanyewestt_official @yeezyboosts I love the brand -- #yeezy -I want it all ;) I hope no fur? I know Kanye wears fur sometimes. I wish he didn't. .

"So I'm reaching out to Kanye and the whole Kardashian family. We all know each other. And I know the girls and Kris have always looked up to me and appreciate my integrity.

"My goal was never to be famous or to be rich. Just to make a difference in the world - for the voiceless.

"Please join me. - #compassionissexy #kimkardashian maybe I should come on #keepingupwiththekardashians to discuss @ryanseacrest @krisjenner @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian #crueltyfree #family #hollywood #nofur @privatekanye #kanyewest #touchthesky (sic)."

The blonde bombshell's post comes just a day after she sent Kim, 36, a coral faux mink coat that she custom-designed for her with Russian manufacturer Only Me.

She accompanied the gift with a letter in which she wished Kim and her family a happy festive season before she advised her that her fans would "admire" her more if she dropped fur from her wardrobe.

The letter said: "Happy holidays from France!

"In the spirit of the season, please accept this coral hip-length faux-mink coat, made especially for you by my partners at Only Me Eco Fur in Russia. As we all ponder New Year's resolutions, won't you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You'd be setting a trendy, compassionate example...