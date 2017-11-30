Robbie Williams and Ayda Field made love 'on the rocks'

WhatsOn Nov 30, 2017

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field conceived their first child after making love on the rocks.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed little Theodora - now five-years-old - came into the world after the couple decided to get intimate in the bizarre location.

Speaking in a segment about honest baby names - where they divulged what their kids would be named if they had used the location of their conception for the child's moniker, Ayda confessed: "Not to name names but Teddy was 'Passion on the Rocks.'"

When asked by her co-presenter if she meant on ice, she admitted during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women: "No, actual rocks ... And Charlie [now three] was 'Happy 40th birthday babe.'"

It comes after Robbie revealed porn has "helped his relationship" with Ayda as it has stopped him "f***ing his relationship up".

Speaking about whether or not he is addicted to porn, he said: "I think porn's helped our relationship. I don't think I'm addicted to porn, but I do think it's been a necessary tool to help me not f**k my relationship up ...

"But you don't get a medal or an award [for being faithful], and I should, because I am subjected to more than my fair share of adoration. I go out and look at a stadium full of people who are incredibly fond of me and quite a few of them are incredibly good looking. I should get some sort of f***ing award for not f***ing. A quadruple-platinum disc."

Robbie chooses not to be in the presence of women because he doesn't "trust" himself.

He shared: "If I stay in a pub too long, I'm going to have a drink. If I go to a barbershop long enough, I'm going to have a haircut. So do I trust myself to not drink? Do I trust myself if there was a pile of coke out there? I'd snort it at some point. So no, I don't trust myself. But history has taught me I'm quite good at not doing it. And so it is with women. When I'm not on tour, it's a lot easier."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field made love 'on the rocks'

WhatsOn Nov 30, 2017

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field conceived their first child after making love on the rocks.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed little Theodora - now five-years-old - came into the world after the couple decided to get intimate in the bizarre location.

Speaking in a segment about honest baby names - where they divulged what their kids would be named if they had used the location of their conception for the child's moniker, Ayda confessed: "Not to name names but Teddy was 'Passion on the Rocks.'"

When asked by her co-presenter if she meant on ice, she admitted during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women: "No, actual rocks ... And Charlie [now three] was 'Happy 40th birthday babe.'"

It comes after Robbie revealed porn has "helped his relationship" with Ayda as it has stopped him "f***ing his relationship up".

Speaking about whether or not he is addicted to porn, he said: "I think porn's helped our relationship. I don't think I'm addicted to porn, but I do think it's been a necessary tool to help me not f**k my relationship up ...

"But you don't get a medal or an award [for being faithful], and I should, because I am subjected to more than my fair share of adoration. I go out and look at a stadium full of people who are incredibly fond of me and quite a few of them are incredibly good looking. I should get some sort of f***ing award for not f***ing. A quadruple-platinum disc."

Robbie chooses not to be in the presence of women because he doesn't "trust" himself.

He shared: "If I stay in a pub too long, I'm going to have a drink. If I go to a barbershop long enough, I'm going to have a haircut. So do I trust myself to not drink? Do I trust myself if there was a pile of coke out there? I'd snort it at some point. So no, I don't trust myself. But history has taught me I'm quite good at not doing it. And so it is with women. When I'm not on tour, it's a lot easier."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field made love 'on the rocks'

WhatsOn Nov 30, 2017

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field conceived their first child after making love on the rocks.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed little Theodora - now five-years-old - came into the world after the couple decided to get intimate in the bizarre location.

Speaking in a segment about honest baby names - where they divulged what their kids would be named if they had used the location of their conception for the child's moniker, Ayda confessed: "Not to name names but Teddy was 'Passion on the Rocks.'"

When asked by her co-presenter if she meant on ice, she admitted during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women: "No, actual rocks ... And Charlie [now three] was 'Happy 40th birthday babe.'"

It comes after Robbie revealed porn has "helped his relationship" with Ayda as it has stopped him "f***ing his relationship up".

Speaking about whether or not he is addicted to porn, he said: "I think porn's helped our relationship. I don't think I'm addicted to porn, but I do think it's been a necessary tool to help me not f**k my relationship up ...

"But you don't get a medal or an award [for being faithful], and I should, because I am subjected to more than my fair share of adoration. I go out and look at a stadium full of people who are incredibly fond of me and quite a few of them are incredibly good looking. I should get some sort of f***ing award for not f***ing. A quadruple-platinum disc."

Robbie chooses not to be in the presence of women because he doesn't "trust" himself.

He shared: "If I stay in a pub too long, I'm going to have a drink. If I go to a barbershop long enough, I'm going to have a haircut. So do I trust myself to not drink? Do I trust myself if there was a pile of coke out there? I'd snort it at some point. So no, I don't trust myself. But history has taught me I'm quite good at not doing it. And so it is with women. When I'm not on tour, it's a lot easier."