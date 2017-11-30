Matt Lauer apologises after 'inappropriate sexual behaviour' claims

Matt Lauer is "truly sorry" for the "pain" he has caused after he was accused of "inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace".

The 59-year-old presenter has been fired from 'Today' after there was a "detailed complaint by a colleague", who has accused Lauer of behaving inappropriately, and now there has been string of other allegations made against him from current and former NBC staff.

Lauer said in a statement: "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realise the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterised, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."

Lauer also said he is using time and soul searching to make it his "full-time job" now to start to "repair the damage" he has caused.

He added: "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."

It comes after Lauer was accused of exposing himself to a female co-worker and giving another a sex toy as a gift. One person claimed he had summoned her to his office then dropped his pants. When she declined to do anything, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.

A statement from Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News, released on Wednesday (29.11.17) said: "On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."