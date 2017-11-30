Inquest into Radiohead stage collapse death

TORONTO — A coroner's inquest into the death of a drum technician killed in a stage collapse at a Radiohead concert in Toronto five years ago was welcomed Thursday by the British man's family and the band he worked for, but both said the development still doesn't bring justice.

Scott Johnson, 33, was killed on June 16, 2012, when part of a massive stage structure crashed down just hours before the British rock band was due to perform at Downsview Park in Toronto's north end. Three others were injured.

Charges laid in the case were stayed earlier this year after a judge ruled the matter took too long to get to trial.

Johnson's father said the inquest — announced Thursday by the office of Ontario's chief coroner — is the "second-best" thing, adding that "it would have been much better to see the court case through properly, even if the case had to be heard again."

"We thank the coroner for bringing it forward and giving us the comfort that there will be an inquest," Ken Johnson said in a phone interview from the United Kingdom. "It does give us the opportunity to come back across and talk to people involved to create solutions to make sure it doesn't happen again."

He added, however, that the family is still disappointed that no one will be held responsible for his son's death.

A coroner's inquest is an independent investigation designed to focus public attention on the circumstances of a death, not to assign blame.

Radiohead also welcomed the inquest but said "it provides no justice for Scott and his family."

"We urge the Canadian authorities to look more closely into their treatment of the Downsview stage collapse and indeed all workplace deaths to ensure that accidents such as this can be prevented in the future," the band said in a statement.

The stage collapse, which the prosecution blamed on inadequate safety measures, prompted Radiohead to put off part of its 2012 European tour.