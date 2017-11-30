Jon Voight didn't know about Angelina Jolie's Weinstein ordeal

Jon Voight didn't know Angelina Jolie had allegedly been a victim of Harvey Weinstein.

The 'Ray Donovan' actor insists he had no idea his famous daughter had a "bad experience" with the disgraced producer - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women but has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex - until she spoke out last month.

Asked if he had known what had happened, he said: "No, I did not. Angie's spoken about that and that's it."

But the 78-year-old actor - who was estranged from Angelina for several years after splitting from her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand when the 'By the Sea' star was a baby - believes there is a "misuse" of power in all circles, though most people are "respectful".

In video footage obtained by DailyMail.com, he said: "This happens anywhere people have power over other people. They can misuse it and of course it's going to happen.

"Generally speaking, people are respectful."

The 42-year-old actress - who raises six children with estranged husband Brad Pitt - previously admitted she had warned other women against working with the Miramax founder following her "bad experience" when he was an executive producer on her 2998 movie 'Playing By Heart'.

She said: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.

"This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

And the 'Maleficent' star recently urged the United Nations (UN) to crack down on sexual violence.