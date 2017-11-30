Kendall Jenner wants a gun?

However, Khloe insisted a firearm was a reasonable suggestion.

She said: "I'd want to know about these things and be knowledgeable, and how to protect myself, handle a gun."

Kim, 37, insisted having a firearm wouldn't have helped her when she experienced the terrifying ordeal of being tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October 2016.

Khloe asked her: "In your situation, say that gun, you were able to get access to it, would you know what to do?"

Her sister replied: "I would not shoot these -- it was three against one, or six, you know, or seven, I didn't know about. There was no way I was gonna get out of there, I'm not like, Lara Croft. I couldn't have gotten away to get the gun."

And Kim even insisted she wouldn't feel "comfortable" letting her children stay with her siblings if she knew there was a gun in the house.

She said: "I'm not comfortable with it. I wouldn't want my kids around it. I wouldn't want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there's a gun. I don't feel comfortable with that. I don't."

And in a confessional cut with clips of her meeting women who have experienced gun violence, she said: "I personally feel that guns and having guns in the home, especially with everything we've learned... Owning guns has never been my thing and with kids in the house, I don't think it's something I'm comfortable with."