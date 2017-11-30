Seth Rogen would quit over misconduct

Seth Rogen would quit a film if he witnessed any sexual misconduct.

The 35-year-old actor thinks it is "very disappointing" there has seemingly been inappropriate behavior going on in Hollywood for years and it's not something he wants to be anywhere near.

He said: "I would just shut down if I saw it. I literally wouldn't be able to work in an environment where I thought that was happening.

"But I guess a lot of people are very comfortable working in environments where that's happening. A lot of men seem to be. Which is terrible. And very disappointing."

The 'Sausage Party' actor finds it astonishing how many men seemingly need to address their "gross" behavior towards women because "acting disgusting" isn't something he's ever had to stop himself from doing.

And Seth thinks filmmaker Judd Apatow, who he has worked with nine times, is "exceptionally respectful" compared to other big figures in the industry.

He said: "Judd Apatow, who is the person who really raised us in this industry, was outrageously respectful -- and what I'm learning is maybe exceptionally respectful -- in the workplace.

"My parents always raised me to be that way. It literally never even honestly occurred to me until I was a little older that this was something that was probably a problem throughout Hollywood. ... It's insane to think how much it's out there, honestly. It's just gross.

"Because it's something that seems so easy to avoid, acting disgusting. I think I very almost effortlessly have avoided acting disgusting my entire life. It's not even something I try to do! "

While studios have been holding lectures on sexual impropriety in the workplace, Seth - who is married to Lauren Miller - admitted people treat them as a "joke".