Margot Robbie not ready for kids

Margot Robbie isn't ready to have children.

The 'I, Tonya' actress married her long-term partner Tom Ackerley last year and now some time has passed since their nuptials, she admitted they are constantly being quizzed on when they will start a family.

She said: "Everyone keeps [saying], 'You're married now -- you have to have kids.' You don't have to. You can just be married."

The 27-year-old star has previously admitted to being "text buddies" with Prince Harry, but she isn't expecting an invitation when he married actress Meghan Markle next May.

She said: "Everyone loves a royal wedding, when that wedding happens, the whole city is going to celebrate."

Asked if she thinks she'll be invited to the wedding, she told 'Extra': "I didn't invite him to mine, so he definitely doesn't owe me to come to his."

Meanwhile, Margot recently admitted she doesn't wear her wedding ring when she's working because she's afraid of losing it.

She said: "I can't obviously wear it during the week when I'm working. I don't want to lose it on set.

"I get to wear this on the weekends."

And the 'Suicide Squad' star - who met her director beau in 2013 on set of 'Suite Francaise' - believes nothing has changed between her and her 27-year-old husband since they tied the knot, as they still remain as "best friends and roommates".