Beyoncé's baby announcement is most liked Instagram post

Beyoncé's baby announcement was the most liked post on Instagram in 2017.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker amassed an impressive 11 million plus likes when she announced back in February that she was expecting twins with her husband Jay Z.

The picture saw the 36-year-old singer - who has since given birth to Rumi and Sir - kneeling on a bed of flowers as she cradled her baby bump.

Writing at the time, she shared: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic)"

And people couldn't get enough of the baby announcements as the picture Cristiano Ronaldo posted just after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth their baby girl, Alana Martina, came in at second place on the list.

He had wrote alongside the picture: "Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy! (sic)"

Selena Gomez's announcement that she had undergone a kidney transplant was the third most liked picture, receiving just over 10 million likes. The picture shows her holding her "beautiful" friend Francia Raisa's hand after she donated one of her kidneys to the singer.

She shared in the accompanying post: "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health ...

"And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Ronaldo, Beyoncé and Selena Gomez's pictures continued to fill out the top 10 with Beyoncé's picture of her twins at one month old, Ronaldo's picture with his twin babies - which had been born via a surrogate earlier in the year - and Selena's snap with her now ex-boyfriend The Weekend coming in at fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.