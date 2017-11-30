Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are on a break

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are "taking time apart".

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress has been dating the 'Scream Queens' star since the beginning of the year, but things are reportedly fizzling out between them because they are so busy with work, though they are not ready to call it a day.

A source said: "There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart.

"Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer.

"They are still seeing each other, but have cooled things off a little because of busy schedules."

The news came after the 29-year-old star recently unfollowed Nina, 29, on social media, before re-following her soon after.

And in their recent Thanksgiving posts, the pair didn't appear to be celebrating together.

Just a few months ago, pals said the pair's relationship was "pretty serious" - though their work commitments meant they weren't planning to take things to the next level any time soon.

A source said: "They're a cute couple and are getting pretty serious. Nina and Glen were friends before they started hooking up.

"Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot. There are no plans for Glen to move in with Nina right now. They're both traveling for work."