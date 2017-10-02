Kourtney Kardashian would have another baby with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is open to having another child with Scott Disick.

The 38-year-old reality star may have ended her relationship with the 34-year-old entrepreneur - who is now dating Sofia Richie - over two years ago, but she won't rule out getting back with him and having a sibling for their other three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and two-year-old Reign.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season premiere on Sunday (01.10.17) Kourtney - who has been dating Younes Bendjima for around a year - admitted: "I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right.

"But that doesn't mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don't get any ideas."

Meanwhile, Scott recently admitted Kourtney is the "only person" he has ever loved, but they no longer have a "connection".

He said: "She's like the only person I've ever loved in my life. I think she's cute and stuff.

"There is no connection, she made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know, we are just co-parenting."

Scott then jokingly added: "I try to f**k her like once a week."

And Kourtney admitted her former boyfriend's hard-partying and womanising ways have closed the door on them getting back together.

She said: "The debauchery that's gone on has definitely closed the doors several, you know, billion times."