Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their first child.

The 'Hills' star gave birth to a baby boy named Gunner Stone on Sunday (01.10.17). He was born at 3:06 pm and weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Heidi shared: "We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy. It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."

Whilst Spencer added: "[It's] officially the most lit day of my life."

A representative for the couple also confirmed to Us Weekly magazine: "Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon."

Heidi and Spencer have revealed their baby boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

And Spencer has big plans now his baby is born as he previously revealed he wanted his child to sign up to social media as soon as he arrived into this world.

He shared: "This kid will have an iPhone at birth. I'm gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they're born, like, 'Put your finger here.' You walk around, everybody's making their own content all day long. We live in a new world where everyone's a fame w***e, so I'm happy to let him be at an advanced level. I would just like my baby to be a professional content maker."

And Heidi and Spencer have already been talking about having a second child.

She revealed recently: "We'll wait for a girl [to paint the room pink] ... You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby number one. So, I'm just trying to put it out there. It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned."