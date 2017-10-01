Kylie Jenner shells out $70k on baby clothes

Kylie Jenner has already shelled out $70,000 on clothes for her unborn child.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott and is said to be already accumulating outfits for the baby to wear.

The brunette beauty has been searching online for the most high-end designer clothing, with one closet already full to the brim.

A source told TMZ: "This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen."

It comes after it was claimed Kylie's baby is due in February.

A source said: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"

Whilst another insider added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

Kylie had "always wanted" to be a young mother and is so "happy" that she is expecting a baby.

A source shared: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!

"She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"