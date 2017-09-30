Michelle Dockery gets jail mail

She added: "I miss the show and my friends on the show."

And it looks as though a movie could be on the cards at some point as Michelle's former co-star Jim Carter - who portrayed Mr. Carson in the show - previously teased that the show's bosses had been in touch with him and other stars about leaving some time free to shoot scenes later this year.

He said: "We've been asked to keep ourselves available for dates in the future. But nobody has seen a script."

Joanne Froggatt - who portrayed Anna Smith - also set tongues wagging last year when she revealed that writer Julian Fellowes had penned the script for the forthcoming blockbuster.

She said at the time: "We've all heard this rumour - the cast - that the script has been written.

"There's a hard copy somewhere but none of us have seen it or know what's in it.

"So we'll all keep our fingers crossed that it all comes together. We're all willing it to happen. I'd absolutely jump at the chance to star in it if I'm asked. I'll squeeze it in."