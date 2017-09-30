Cat Deeley considering UK return

Cat Deeley is feeling the "pull" of moving back to the UK.

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' presenter has been living in Los Angeles for almost 10 years, but now she and husband Patrick Kielty are parents to son Milo, 20 months, it is getting more appealing to return home to be closer to their family and old friends.

Asked if she'd ever move back permanently, she said: "Possible. You do start to think about things differently after you've had a baby.

"There is more of a pull when you've a family than there was before.

"I'm lucky that my mum and dad can live in the house next door when they come to stay. We've rented it for anyone that comes to visit, and lots of people do, so we're really lucky."

The 40-year-old presenter admits she misses her family a lot when she's in Los Angeles, but there are no home comforts she really has to go without.

She said: "I miss friends and family. We're so global now. We all read the same books, watch the same films, we drink the same coffee for goodness sake. So it's not things like that I miss.

"The other big thing is the time difference. If something exciting happens in the afternoon in LA, I can't ring anybody. I have to send a very excited email."

Cat has been working in live TV for years, and never feels nervous stepping in front of the camera, even if things go wrong.

She said: "I don't get scared, I get quite hyped.