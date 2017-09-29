Shannen Doherty vows to 'keep plowing through'

Shannen Doherty has vowed to "keep plowing through" since her battle with cancer.

The 46-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 - announced in April that the disease was finally in remission after having undergone eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, as well as a single mastectomy.

But despite having been given the all clear, Shannen admits that since her diagnoses, every small amount of pain her body feels makes her worry, and admits she has to keep pushing forward or else she risks letting the fear of the disease "overtake" her.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: "You find yourself going, 'Oh, I have that pain too. Does that mean I'm getting bone cancer?' There's not a day that goes by that I don't wake up going, 'Oh, is this normal?' And then I sort of slap myself and go, 'OK, you're being silly.'

"The thing about cancer is that you have to just keep plowing through because it can really sort of overtake you."

Shannen recently returned to work on the set of the upcoming 2018 television reboot of teen drama 'Heathers', and said she was "grateful" to be well enough to get back to doing what she loves.

She wrote on social media last month: "Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you@heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018 (sic)"