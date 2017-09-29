Blac Chyna gets Range Rover back

Blac Chyna has got her Range Rover back from ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

The 29-year-old star and the sock designer - who have 10-month-old daughter Dream together - are said to have disagreed over the car as part of their ongoing custody battle, but the vehicle is now in her possession.

A source told The Blast: "She wanted the Range Rover and now she gets the car."

Chyna is said to have given the motor to Rob as a gift initially but wanted it back after they split last December.

Her lawyer Lisa Bloom is said to have got the car back for her and on Thursday night (28.09.17) Chyna - whose real name is Angela RenÃ©e White - posted pictures of herself and the attorney standing next to the Range Rover.

She wrote over the Snapchat picture: "Thank you Lisa Bloom"

On Tuesday (26.09.17), Lisa posted a selfie or her and Chyna in front of a Bentley car and wrote on Twitter: "Do NOT disrespect my client.

I got your back, @BlacChyna. Stay tuned for chapter 2, y'all. (sic)"

Earlier this week, it was reported Rob had filed a lawsuit against Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism.

According to court documents, Rob, 30, alleges Chyna punched him in the face and attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable during an altercation on December 14, 2016.