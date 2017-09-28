Macklemore to become a dad again

Macklemore is set to become a father for the second time.

The 34-year-old musician has announced that his wife Tricia - with whom he already has two-year-old daughter Sloane - is pregnant with their second child in a unique Instagram video.

In the video - which was posted on the site on Thursday (28.09.17) - the 'Marmalade' rapper tells his fans about Tricia's pregnancy, and claims the pair will be finding out the sex of their child on camera by cutting open a gender reveal cake.

Typically, gender reveal cakes contain blue frosting inside if the baby is a boy, and pink for a girl, however Macklemore played a prank on his fans when he instead pulled out a piece of paper which announced he would be adding an additional date to his tour in his native Seattle.

He said: "I woke up today, and I had an idea. You guys have been such a huge part of our lives, that I wanted to let you in on a little secret. Tricia is pregnant, and today we're going to find out the gender of our child.

"We're having a second night at Key Arena! Oh my god! Key Arena night two, tickets on sale tomorrow!"

The video then shows information about the extra show date, before Macklemore appears once again to confirm that Tricia is in fact pregnant.

He added: "Tricia really is pregnant though."

The 'Same Love' hitmaker also confirmed that both announcements were true in the caption of his post, which read: "Seattle... Second time's the charm. (and yes, both announcements are true) (sic)"

Previously, Macklemore - whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty - admitted he was freaked out when Tricia fell pregnant with their daughter as he feared he wasn't fit to be a father after suffering a drugs relapse a year before her birth.