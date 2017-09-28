Second DT Concert Series kicks off

Royal Wood was the first concert in the second DT Concert Series, which began last Thursday at the Dominion Telegraph Building in downtown Paris. Hosted by Noisemaker Management and the Arlington Hotel, the next concert in the series will be David Myles on Oct. 19. For more information, visit DTconcertseries.com.
Royal Wood was the first concert in the second DT Concert Series, which began last Thursday at the Dominion Telegraph Building in downtown Paris. Hosted by Noisemaker Management and the Arlington Hotel, the next concert in the series will be David Myles on Oct. 19. For more information, visit DTconcertseries.com.
Royal Wood was the first concert in the second DT Concert Series, which began last Thursday at the Dominion Telegraph Building in downtown Paris. Hosted by Noisemaker Management and the Arlington Hotel, the next concert in the series will be David Myles on Oct. 19. For more information, visit DTconcertseries.com.