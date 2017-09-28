Steve Earle performs at Sanderson Centre

WhatsOn 10:54 AM by Paul Barrie Brant News

Patrons at the Sanderson couldn’t stay away from Copperhead Road last Tuesday as Steve Earle performed to a packed house. The Mastersons both acted as an opener and performed in Earle’s band.

