Kylie Jenner's pregnancy 'could alter her plump pout'

Kylie Jenner's plump pout could be ruined by her rumoured pregnancy, according to an expert.

The 20-year-old beauty is believed to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott, but Kylie - who previously admitted to getting "temporary lip fillers" during an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2015 - has been told her pregnancy might cause a change in her facial features.

Dr Simon Ourian, a cosmetic surgeon who has previously worked with Kylie, said: "I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant.

"No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven't been tested on pregnant women."