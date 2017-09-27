Frances Bean Cobain's $95k earnings

Frances Bean Cobain earns more than $95,000 a month from her late father's publicity rights.

The 24-year-old student pockets $95,496 a month from the personality rights of her Nirvana frontman dad Kurt Cobain - who took his own life in 1994 at the age of 27 - and she takes home $6,784 in dividends.

According to The Blast, Frances - who is said to be worth $11.3 million - earned the amounts between July 2016 and June 2017 and also listed her spending at $206,000 a month.

The figures were recorded in documents in her divorce from Isaiah Silva, who she married in 2014 but filed for divorce from in March 2016.

In January, Frances was said to want to get her father's six-string 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar back from Isaiah.

Kurt played the instrument in Nirvana's famous 'MTV Unplugged' session, and she has claimed he has refused to return it since she filed for divorce.

Isaiah has insisted Frances gave him the guitar as a gift and so it is his to keep, while the brunette beauty insists she would never have given him a "priceless family heirloom".

She wants to check if the instrument has been kept in good condition and then wants it handed to an art shipping company for safekeeping until their dispute over the instrument is resolved.

In February, Frances - whose mother is Courtney Love - paid tribute to her late dad on what would've been his 50th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: "Today would have been your 50th birthday