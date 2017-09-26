No Netflix tax coming in culture policy

OTTAWA — The Liberal government's plan to revitalize cultural industries won't included a tax on Netflix.

But expect Heritage Minister Melanie Joly to highlight this week that she expects more from companies like Netflix, Facebook and Google when it comes to supporting and promoting Canadian content.

She won't be making the argument just for sentimental reasons — a major theme of Joly's Thursday speech is the so-called "creative economy."

Sources tell The Canadian Press Joly's address will lay out three pillars for a revamp of the approach the government takes to culture.