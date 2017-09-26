A Thanksgiving homecoming

With barrel races and tractor pulls, down home cooking and quilting demonstrations, the annual Burford Fall Fair offers people a taste of the country.
The 157th event is a Thanksgiving tradition for many locals within Burford and the County of Brant. This year’s fair runs from Oct. 6 through to Oct. 9.
“We are one of the true country fairs,” fair director Chris Howell said. “We’ve stuck to our grass roots by being a true fair that everybody can come home to on Thanksgiving weekend.
“It is very much a tradition, so much so that families who live in and around Brant County, even if their kids grow up and move away for post-secondary education, the Burford Fair is something that everybody really comes home to.”
The Burford Agricultural Society has seen an increase of attendance through the years with upwards of 4,500 people passing through the gates of the Burford Fairgrounds at 6 Park Ave.
“We’re hoping for about 5,200 this year with the different events that we have going on,” Howell said.
New to the fair this year are the FMX Motor-Cross show and an Ontario-wide demo derby championship.
The Burford Snowmobile Club will host snowmobile drag races and challenges; the tractor club will hold a tractor pull and an obstacle course; and numerous children’s activities ranging from face painting and princesses to puppet shows will keep the little ones entertained
Barrel racing and a heavy horse pull are making a return to the Burford Fair this year.
Homeniuk Amusements also returns with a variety of midway rides for young and old and exhibit buildings will display the hard work and efforts of locals in areas like crafts, baking, gardening, weaving and quilting.
Annual events like the Burford talent show on Saturday and the baby show on Sunday always draw a crowd.
“Those are real staples of the fair that have carried on for 100-plus years,” Howell said.
People are asked to cheer on their favourite teams when the Human Tractor Pull gets underway at the grandstands on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The fastest team wins a cash prize.
“We hope to pack the grandstands, whether you’re a participant or the family member of a participant - come on out and cheer on the team that you support,” Howell said.
On Monday people can get their turkey fix with a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner that will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the Ag Hall throughout the fair.
Home-baked cupcakes will also be available as a fundraising drive to help a Burford teen with brain cancer. Funds raised will help cover costs of travel to and treatment in Chicago.
Opening ceremonies for the Burford Fall Fair take place on Friday at 6 p.m. with the Murray Williams Band. Admission to the fair on Friday is only $2. The fair closes Monday at 4 p.m.
“We’re trying to do new things and provide new opportunities for people at the fair,” Howell said. “But the country origins are something that I’m proud to see carry on in Burford.”
For more information visit burfordfair.ca.
