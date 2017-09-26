A Thanksgiving homecoming

With barrel races and tractor pulls, down home cooking and quilting demonstrations, the annual Burford Fall Fair offers people a taste of the country.

The 157th event is a Thanksgiving tradition for many locals within Burford and the County of Brant. This year’s fair runs from Oct. 6 through to Oct. 9.

“We are one of the true country fairs,” fair director Chris Howell said. “We’ve stuck to our grass roots by being a true fair that everybody can come home to on Thanksgiving weekend.

“It is very much a tradition, so much so that families who live in and around Brant County, even if their kids grow up and move away for post-secondary education, the Burford Fair is something that everybody really comes home to.”