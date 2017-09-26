Walking for mental health awareness

The walk heads out from Victoria Park at 10 a.m. with the last relay coming in at 4 p.m.

The relay is open to all ages, including people paying tribute to loved ones that lost the battle with mental health, those who are currently caring for someone or suffering from mental health and to counselors who assist people with mental health issues.

About 35 people have participated in the relay over the past two years. About 70 are expected this year.

Steedman is pleased with how the event has grown and the people it has reached.

“People are coming out, they’re not ashamed of their mental health issues,” she said. “(They are coming out) for the people who are still ashamed to ask for help.”

Participants are making a statement, letting others know there is nothing to be ashamed of and that help is out there.

“It has created a lot of awareness,” Steedman said. “It’s getting better these days but there is still a long way to go.”

Registration for the event must be completed by Thursday - there is no charge to register - for participants wanting to take part in a celebration at The Sherwood Restaurant after the relay that will include food, entertainment and prizes.

People can still join in the walk if they are not registered, however.

For more information contact Steedman at d.steedman@relayformentalhealth.ca or visit www.relayformentalhealth.ca.



