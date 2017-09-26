Walking for mental health awareness

Depression and anxiety very nearly killed Deb Steedman.
“I came close to ending my life,” Steedman said. “I had depression and anxiety for most of my life.”
Steedman sought the help she needed at St. Leonard’s Community Services; yet many other people with mental illness continue to fight against the stigma of it, trying to hide their problems rather than reaching out and seeking help.
With a desire to give back for the help she received, compounded by a need to bring awareness to others, Steedman initiated the Relay for Mental Health Awareness.
The third annual event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1.
“I had run across Ontario for the Canadian Mental Health Association four-and-a-half years ago,” Steedman said.
While she made strides in raising awareness about mental health issues, Steedman didn’t feel she had done enough.
“One person can’t bring awareness out by themselves, so I wanted something that was by the people that do have mental health issues or are associated with people that have mental health issues,” she said of the relay. “By the people, for the people.”
The Relay for Mental Health Awareness sees participants walk up to one kilometer – they can walk further if desired – and then pass an LED torch to another participant who will continue along the 24-kilometre route that winds its way throughout Brantford.
At each station people will hold signs that raise awareness about mental health. The walk begins at Victoria Park in downtown Brantford with an official kick-off by Brantford Mayor Chris Friel, Brant MP Phil McColeman and Brant MPP Dave Levac at 9:30 a.m.
The walk heads out from Victoria Park at 10 a.m. with the last relay coming in at 4 p.m.
The relay is open to all ages, including people paying tribute to loved ones that lost the battle with mental health, those who are currently caring for someone or suffering from mental health and to counselors who assist people with mental health issues.
About 35 people have participated in the relay over the past two years. About 70 are expected this year.
Steedman is pleased with how the event has grown and the people it has reached.
“People are coming out, they’re not ashamed of their mental health issues,” she said. “(They are coming out) for the people who are still ashamed to ask for help.”
Participants are making a statement, letting others know there is nothing to be ashamed of and that help is out there.
“It has created a lot of awareness,” Steedman said. “It’s getting better these days but there is still a long way to go.”
Registration for the event must be completed by Thursday - there is no charge to register - for participants wanting to take part in a celebration at The Sherwood Restaurant after the relay that will include food, entertainment and prizes.
People can still join in the walk if they are not registered, however.
For more information contact Steedman at d.steedman@relayformentalhealth.ca or visit www.relayformentalhealth.ca.
