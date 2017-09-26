Ryan Gosling is 'working on' a role in Indiana Jones

Ryan Gosling is "working on" securing a role in the next 'Indiana Jones' movie.

The 36-year-old actor stars alongside Harrison Ford - who plays the archaeology professor in the iconic film series - in 'Blade Runner 2049', and Ryan has revealed he would love to appear in the next movie in the franchise.

Asked whether he's spoken to Harrison about the prospect of starring in the next film, Ryan said: "I'm working on it, man ... easy."

Then, he jokingly told E! News: "You just blew it for me. Too soon."

And his co-star - who has reprised the role of Rick Deckard for the sequel to his 1982 film 'Blade Runner' - admitted it's too early to contemplate Ryan's potential involvement with the 'Indiana Jones' series.

The Hollywood icon said: "I'm trying to wrap my head around that. Too soon."

A fifth movie in the 'Indiana Jones' series is slated for release in 2020, with Harrison and director Steven Spielberg both set to return.

Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed he was punched in the face by Harrison during the making of 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The handsome actor admitted their intense action sequences left him sporting one or two bumps and bruises.

Talking about their on-screen scuffles, Ryan said: "I didn't work on my dodging."