Kim Kardashian West to skip Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West will reportedly not attend Paris Fashion Week.

The 36-year-old reality star was subjected to a horrific ordeal in the French capital almost a year ago when she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room, and sources have now claimed the beauty has decided to skip the iconic fashion extravaganza all together, as returning to the city is too much for her.

Us Weekly magazine reports that Kim and her half-sister Kendall Jenner - who was in Paris for the fashion event with Kim when the robbery took place - won't be in attendance, but it is believed elder sister Kourtney Kardashian will be present at the event all week.

Previously Kim - who has North, four, and Saint, 21 months, with husband Kanye West - revealed on an episode of her family's reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' that she believed she would die during the robbery, as she thought the criminals would shoot her if she tried to run.

She said: "They ask for money. I said 'I don't have any money.'

"They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs ...

"I had a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.

"Am I gonna run down the stairs ... Either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like, I'm f***ed. There's no way out."

And sources previously claimed recovering from the nightmare was a "daily struggle" for the star.

One insider said: "Kim has come a long way from the robbery but that said, it's a daily struggle to move past it and she probably never will be past it entirely."