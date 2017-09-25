Healthy Rabbit celebrates second anniversary

The Healthy Rabbit is celebrating its second anniversary and people are invited to hop on by and join in the fun.

The healthy, holistic eatery has a daylong roster of events planned for Saturday, Sept. 30 that will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., including free all-day yoga classes in its newly opened Garage Yoga, live music and free birthday cake for everyone who attends.

The regular healthy food menu and smoothies will also be available all day.

The grand opening of Garage Yoga also takes place Saturday with discounts available on all memberships and some contests thrown into the mix. People who complete five free yoga classes throughout the day will win a month-long pass for the studio.