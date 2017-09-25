Reese Witherspoon says Nicole Kidman's Emmys kiss was fine

Reese Witherspoon is "sure" that Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban didn't mind her kissing Alexander Skarsgard on the lips at Primetime Emmy Awards - because he's probably got friends he puckers up to as well.

The 50-year-old actress created headlines across the world when she planted a smacker on the lips of her 'Big Little Lies' co-star as Alexander, 41, walked past her on his way to collect his prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for his portrayal of Perry Wright, the abusive husband of Nicole's character Celeste.

Reese - who starred as Madeline Martha Mackenzie in the HBO drama, and acted as a producer along with Nicole - couldn't see what all the fuss was about when she saw the friendly smooch, and insists it was totally innocent.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1, she said: "Why not? I would kiss him too if I had all those scenes with him ... I think they're just really good friends that kiss on the lips. I have a few."

She jokingly added: "I'm sure Keith didn't mind, I'm sure he has friends that he kisses on the lips too. Maybe Carrie Underwood?"

Alexander's portrayal of Perry made him a hate figure for fans because of his despicable behavior.

However, Reese insists in real-life he couldn't be a more lovely man.

The 41-year-old blonde beauty said: "The funny thing is that he was away when the show came on and he came back and people were like, 'I hate him,' because he's such a mean, horrible, evil person. But in real life he's the sweetest, most docile, lovely guy."

Reese arrived for her interview with 'Radio Breakfast Show' host Nick Grimshaw with a slight hangover on Monday (25.09.17) which was caused by her having a night out with her friend Stella McCartney to celebrate BBC broadcaster Jools Holland's 25 years hosting late night music TV show 'Later... with Jools Holland'.

Laughing about her delicate state, she said: "It's jet lag that's what I'm telling people anyway! I had so much fun, I was out with Stella McCartney. It was fun, there was Dave Grohl there, Stella, the other Foo Fighters, it was really cool. It was really worth how bad I feel today."