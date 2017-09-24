Quentin Tarantino celebrates engagement

Quentin Tarantino celebrated his engagement to Daniella Pick at a star-studded party on Saturday (09.23.17).

The 54-year-old director and the model-and-actress - who got engaged in Los Angeles in July - were the guests of honor at an intimate party at Socialista in New York, which was thrown by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman and attended by a number of actors from the filmmakers movies, including 'Kill Bill' stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis, 'Inglourious Basterds' actress Diane Kruger and 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Pulp Fiction' star Harvey Keitel.

The director met the 33-year-old beauty when promoting 'Inglorious Basterds' in her home country of Israel in 2009, and they reconnected in 2016, and in a toast to the happy couple, Harvey said: "When you make a movie like 'Inglourious Basterds' not only did you get an Oscar but you got Daniella."

And the film boss' brother, Bob Weinstein, joked Daniella had made Quentin a better person.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, he said: "I've known Quentin for 26 years - In 26 years Quentin has never once returned my phone call. He met Daniella and finally gave me a call and I'm sure she was sitting right next to him telling him to call me."

The Weinstein brothers gifted the couple with a Leica 35mm camera with an engraved camera case inscribed with "Mr. And Mrs. Tarantino" and lots of film to go in the device, while fashion designer Georgina gave the bride-to-be a diamond 'T' bracelet from Tiffany in honour of her marital surname.

Uma also gave a speech, in which she spoke of how her 'Pulp Fiction' director had been very generous to her and said she was thrilled to see him so happy.

Daniella's sister Sharona - her one-time musical partner - traveled from Israel to be at the party, although the couple have already celebrated at a family bash in their home country.

A source claimed the wedding will take place next year, and though they haven't yet found a location, they are looking for somewhere "sweepingly cinematic or uniquely eccentric".