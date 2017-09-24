Nicole Richie's gardening plan

Nicole Richie has vowed to improve her gardening skills this year.

The former 'Simple Life' star - who has children Harlow, nine, and Sparrow, seven, with husband Joel Madden - turned 36 on Thursday (09.21.17) and her goal before her next birthday is to get back in touch with "nature and growth".

She wrote on Instagram: "I've let my gardening slip a little, so at 36 I want to get back in touch with nature & growth. Here's to getting older & F-ING LOVING IT."

The House of Harlow 1960 designer really enjoyed being 35 because she made choices that she wants to and rediscovered some passions.

In an Instagram video featuring herself dancing on Joel's shoulders, she wrote: "Ladies let me tell you something. 35 was AMAZING. I found it easier to say no to things that don't serve me, and HELL YES to the things that do.

"I fell in love with the universe, books, and 90s rap all over again, but was able to take it in in such a different way.(sic)"

Nicole recently admitted she and her Good Charlotte rocker spouse are determined for their kids to have normal childhood experiences.

She said: "Well, for Joel and me, it's very important. And it's just been this way since day one. It's extremely important to us for our kids to be kids, to have a full-blown childhood. And that is the life we've created for [them].

"Not that there's anything wrong with taking your kids here and there, and sometimes we do and that's really fun, but family and togetherness and just developing a strong closeness and trust with our kids right now, especially at this age, is the most important thing to us. So, that is where we spend most of our time."

And the 'Candidly Nicole' star particularly wants to have some time with her eldest daughter before she becomes a teenager.