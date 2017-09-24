Demi Lovato named Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador

Demi Lovato has been named Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador for children displaced within Iraq.

The 25-year-old singer has been known for championing the fight to end the stigma surrounding mental health, and during Global Citizen's annual music festival on Saturday (23.09.17) she was named as the ambassador for thousands of children who have been displaced in Iraq and other vulnerable communities.

Speaking on stage about her new title, Demi said: "Ending the stigma around mental health conditions and supporting internally displaced children to build physical and mental resilience through education and access to justice is not a choice, it needs to happen, and it needs to happen now."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker, along with Global Citizen, will help fund the expansion of a Save the Children pilot program entitled Healing and Education through the Arts, which will help violence-scarred young people living in Iraq's Kirkuk and Salah al Din areas.

Demi has previously been open with her own struggles surrounding mental health, having previously battled eating disorders and substance abuse, as well as having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, the 'Confident' singer recently revealed she sees a therapist "twice a week" to help maintain her five years of sobriety.

She said: "Every day is a battle. You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.

"I see a therapist twice a week. I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority."