Justin Bieber vows to 'shine light' on racism

Justin Bieber has vowed to "shine a light on racism".

The 23-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to share his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that whilst he doesn't know what it's like to face the same struggles people of colour face, he will do his part to stand up and make sure everyone is "equal".

Posting a picture of the Black Lives Matter logo, the 'Sorry' hitmaker wrote: "I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL. (sic)"

Justin's post comes after he was recently branded a "good Christian" by Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz, who claimed the star - who has been the centre of a number of controversies in the past - was using his "relationship with Jesus" to help navigate changes in his life.

Carl said: "We don't pay him to attend. He comes on his own.

"I think that Justin is a good Christian. I don't think his problems are behind him, but we all have to deal with other stuff to come.

"His relationship with Jesus is changing his life daily. It is one of those things where you never really get it, it takes a while to keep growing as a person. Every day he is getting older, and with each chapter comes new growth ... This is what conference is all about.

"Everyone here would buy a ticket and be a part of it. He feels like it is a big part of his year."

Justin has previously credited his "relationship with God" for helping him to stay positive and turning his life around after previously running into trouble for his partying.

He wrote on his Instagram account: "I'm not religious nor do i think I have ANYTHING figured out that's why I call out on God to help me through what I can't do on my own. Developing my relationship with God has been the coolest thing I've experienced, to know that I'm not alone and I don't have to live in fear. (sic)"