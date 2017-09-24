Mel C reconsidering Spice Girls reunion?

Mel C is reportedly reconsidering a Spice Girls reunion.

The 43-year-old singer - full name Melanie Chisholm - previously refused to take part in a reunion of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers when members Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Mel B were planning on reuniting to form GEM.

But it has now been reported the star - who was joined by Victoria Beckham in her decision not to reunite - has settled her differences with her former band mates, and has "indicated that she might reconsider the reunion".

A source said: "Mel's decision to swerve the reunion created a really frosty atmosphere. She didn't speak to Geri, Mel and Emma for several months. But by July, the ice was thawing, and she posted a load of tweets celebrating the 21st anniversary of Spice Girls hit Wannabe.

"That got them all talking again. And Mel has since indicated that she might reconsider the reunion. That has obviously prompted a lot of excitement, particularly from Mel B, who knows that a reunion would really help to distract her from her ongoing divorce battle."

As of the time of writing, Victoria is still believed to be against a reunion, but it looks possible that the other four members of the chart-topping girl group could take to the stage once again.

It has also been reported that the 'Two Become One' singers are working with Simon Fuller again, who was responsible for their success after signing them to his management company in 1995.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Simon was responsible for securing their big money endorsement deals with the likes of Pepsi and Walkers. If the girls do get back together, there will be a lot of brand interest and Simon is the man to make sure they strike the right deals."