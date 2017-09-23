Kris Jenner keeps tight-lipped about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy

Kris Jenner is remaining tight-lipped about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wouldn't be drawn to confirm or deny anything about her 20-year-old daughter's reported pregnancy.

Speaking to The Cut at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (23.09.17), she said: "She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

A source had previously revealed that Kylie and her partner Travis Scott's baby would be due in February.

They said: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"

Whilst another insider added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

And Kylie had previously expressed her desire to have children.

She shared: "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now - in 2025 - I hope I have a kid."

The brunette beauty has "always wanted" to be a young mother.

The insider said: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"