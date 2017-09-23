Kevin Hart's wife 'fully cooperating with the investigation' into extortion scandal

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish is "is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation" into the comedian's alleged extortion scandal.

The 'Central Intelligence' star has been targeted in extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video but Eniko - who is pregnant with the couple's baby - is standing by him and helping Kevin through the investigation.

A source told PEOPLE: "She is standing by Kevin's side. They are dealing with this together. She is adamant about working through it. She won't give up on their marriage."

However, the allegations and extortion attempt have taken their toll, with another insider explaining: "She has been hounded and is very upset. She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much."

Kevin, 38, - who also has children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine, with ex-wife Torrei - revealed the extortion plot when he sent "many apologies" to his wife and children in an emotional Instagram post, in which he discussed his "mistakes" and claimed there was someone trying to make "financial gain" from his past antics.

He said: "I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back.

"And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.

"And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and made apologies to, that would be my wife and my kids.

"And I just, you know, it's a s***ty moment. It's a s***ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses.

"At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."