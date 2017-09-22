Comedy show counters negative stigmas with humour

“It just brought up new things in the house and in my life that deserved mention.”

As a solo show, Muslim, Interrupted enables Hassan to include some “earnest moments,” in addition to comedy. By doing so, he hopes to counteract negative stigmas with humour.

To date, Hassan has been “overwhelmed by the type of response” he has garnered from the show.

His stories of growing up as a Muslim-Canadian have resonated with all cultures.

“Every city I go to I really enjoy the time after the show talking to people where they say, ‘oh my mother was Greek, so I know that chunk you were talking about. That’s the way it was for me in Sunday school; I would go kicking and screaming.’

“It reinforces the message of the show, which is that of course we all have differences but why not focus on our similarities. We’re all human beings at the end of the day, we have so much that we can celebrate in common.”

Equally gratifying is the fact that Hassan has enlightened people along the way.

“People at the end say to me ‘Ali, it was very funny and it was educational; I learned,’” he said. “Not to be too disparaging about myself — I haven’t been teaching people anything, looking for the best quality fart joke over the years and stuff like this.

“Now we’ve come to a new place where it’s informative and entertaining and that’s something I really enjoy about it.”

The time is right, Hassan believes, to bring the fears, the misunderstandings and the desires for something different to the table, especially given the number of newly landed immigrants and refugees in Canada.

It isn’t always the newcomers that he is striking a chord with, however, it is the Canadians who may never have had contact with a different culture, or who don’t understand what it is like to be a minority in this country.

Hassan is “like a bridge … for communities; getting people to learn and think about things that maybe they don’t think about. It’s a very interesting experience and rewarding on a level that I’m not familiar with.”

Hassan’s Muslim, Interrupted comes to the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.sandersoncentre.ca or at the 88 Dalhousie St. box office.

“It’s a night of laughs on a Tuesday night in Brantford,” Hassan said. “This is a train-free zone; there’s no honk, there’s no blaring,” he joked of his last Brantford performance at the Station Gallery.