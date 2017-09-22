Shawn Mendes donates $100,000 to Mexico Earthquake relief

Shawn Mendes and his team have donated $100,000 to support the victims of the earthquake in Mexico.

The 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker was in Mexico City preparing for his show the following day, when the devastating earthquake struck.

Whilst he had to cancel his show, Shawn has now reached out to his fans across the world and is partnering with the Red Cross to raise money for the victims of the natural disaster.

He said: "After seeing the impact of the damage first hand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to help raise funds. So we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them to setup a way to help those affected by the earthquake. I am sending my prayers and love to everyone dealing with the after effects of the earthquake."

The 19-year-old singer admitted seeing the devastation "first hand" had a huge effect on him.

He wrote in a note posted on his funding page: "On September 19, while I was in Mexico City preparing for my concert the next day, a powerful earthquake shook the city. At least 275 people have died and many more are injured and left without homes.

"The scale of the devastation is hard to comprehend. While I cancelled my concert out of respect and for safety, being there during this tragedy and seeing the devastation first hand made me want to do whatever I could to help those impacted by this tragedy.

"Your donation enables the Red Cross to provide relief and support to those affected by the earthquakes in Mexico. I am really grateful for anything you can do. With love, Shawn."