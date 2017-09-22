Pete Townshend secretly wed

Pete Townshend secretly got married last December.

The 'My Generation' hitmaker tied the knot with long-term partner Rachel Fuller after over two decades together in an intimate ceremony which they decided to keep quiet for "selfish" reasons so they could "savor the moment" together.

He revealed on Facebook: "At the end of this triumphant short tour of Classic Quadrophenia in the U.S., where Rachel showed off her incredible talent as an orchestral arranger, and I performed like a Broadway Ham...... it's time to make an announcement that she and I were married in December last year.

"This seems like a good time to tell everyone who doesn't yet know.

"This is a very, very happy thing for both of us... We married nearly a year ago and did keep it as quiet as we could, telling only close family.

"Why did we keep it quiet? Really, we were being selfish.

"We were married at the local Register Office in Twickenham, with just two witnesses - my security man Mark Squires and my longtime P.A. Nicola Joss.

"The Registrar is an old friend, he actually bought my old Magic Bus bookshop in Richmond. It's now The Open Book.I have been away on tour so much in recent years, we just wanted to be together, and savor the moment."

But the 72-year-old musician insists he hasn't kept their marriage entirely secret, because he's referred to Rachel - an orchestral arranger who has been working on his 'Classic Quadrophenia' shows - as his wife in public on several occasions.

He added: "The shows in the US have felt like a kind of wedding blessing for us both. The response has been great, and of course it is Rachel's moment as much as it is mine.