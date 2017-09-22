Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian is the only woman he's ever loved

Scott Disick admits Kourtney Kardashian is the "only person" he's ever loved.

The 34-year-old reality TV star - who is now believed to be dating Sophia Richie - has been spotted with a number of women over the past few months, but he admitted he's never felt for anyone the way he did about his former girlfriend, with whom he has children Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and two-year-old Reign.

means more to him than any other woman in his life.

During a sit-down interview with Ryan Seacrest for the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special', Scott explained: "She's like the only person I've ever loved in my life. I think she's cute and stuff."

However, Scott - who was sat alongside the brunette beauty during the interview - conceded their romance is dead and that their dynamic has totally changed since their split in 2015.

The party-loving star conceded: "There is no connection, she made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know, we are just co-parenting."

Then, Scott jokingly added: "I try to f**k her like once a week."

Ryan subsequently asked whether Scott's notorious womanising ways have completely closed the door on the duo ever rekindling their romance.

And Kourtney replied: "The debauchery that's gone on has definitely closed the doors several, you know, billion times."

The TV host then asked Scott whether he conducts himself in a way that leaves open the prospect of them reuniting.