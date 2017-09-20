Ben Stiller is "three years cancer-free".

The 'Zoolander' star gave an update on his health as he promoted the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test that helped to detect his prostate cancer.

Speaking on The Today Show, he said: "I'm three years, now, cancer-free. And I'm really happy that getting the word out there, about the PSA test, has actually made a little bit of a difference, I think. A lot of people talk to me, and also the United States Preventive Services Task Force changed their guideline and recommended that you speak with your doctor about taking the test. So, I think it's a good move."

And the 51-year-old actor and comedian has urged others to consider taking the test.

Speaking previously, he added: "There was a test I took called the PSA test that detected [the cancer], so I just wanted to get the word out about that.

"What I learned was that a lot of the guidelines say that you don't necessarily have to take it. For me, it's what made the difference - it could've been a lot worse. I was 47 when I took the test, but the guidelines say you should take it around 50. I say you should discuss it with your doctor."

Meanwhile, Ben previously revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis was "surreal".

He admitted: "It's surreal. It wasn't something I was thinking about. It wasn't on my radar at all. If it wasn't for this test [a PSA test], I don't think I would have had as easy a course of treatment or prognosis that I did have.

"If it was up to me, I would say every guy should get tested after the age of 40, 45, especially if you have a family history. If I hadn't taken this test, I wouldn't have known."