Remembering “a brave and amazing person”

As they walk in this year’s Kidney Walk, ambassadors Ali Batista and her Great White Tigers will remember the courage, strength, and tenacity of Batista’s cousin Anita Figuerido.

“Anita was a brave and amazing person,” Batista said. “Her perseverance was remarkable.”

Born with a blood disorder, Anita suffered many strokes and kidney failure at a young age. Through sheer willpower, Anita learned to walk several times but eventually she lost the ability to walk in addition to losing her sight and speech.

Family activities were scheduled around Anita’s three-day-a-week, three-and-a-half-hour dialysis schedule.

The Kidney Foundation was an integral part of the Figuerido family’s lives and included trips to Camp Dorset and Kidney Dialysis Christmas parties.

“The Kidney Foundation provides patients like Anita the opportunity to go to Camp Dorset where they are provided with kidney dialysis,” Batista said.

For 18 years, Anita underwent dialysis treatments with her mother Maria by her side. There were only two appointments Maria missed — once to cook a turkey dinner on Christmas Eve for the entire family; the other was when she spent three months in the hospital following back surgery.

Anita and her family began participating in Kidney Walks as a way to give back to the foundation.

“We knew that the Kidney Foundation had helped us and the walks were a chance to help raise funds and give back,” Batista said. “On all of the walks Anita attended, she would be accompanied and guided by family members.”

For most of the walks Anita attended, her nephrologist was right behind her, pushing her wheelchair.