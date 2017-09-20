Pamela Anderson is 'in love' with stimulating Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson admits she "loves" Julian Assange but insists he's not her boyfriend.

The former 'Baywatch' actress has been romantically linked to Julian - the controversial founder of WikiLeaks - over the last few months and, although they're "very friendly" and she finds him incredibly "sexy", their relationship is purely for mental stimulation and she has someone else in her life for love and sex.

Speaking on the UK's breakfast show 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday (20.09.17), she said: "Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. We're friendly yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He's one of the most interesting people I've ever met. He's very brave. And then there's nothing sexier than courage. I wouldn't call it romance. I have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? That's what I want to know. One for conversation, one to be a lover. I'm very lucky."

Asked if she is in love with Julian, she added: "I love him. No. I have a romantic partner ... I'm in love now and I forget the past. I live day to day. I'm happy now."

The 50-year-old blonde bombshell met Julian - who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five years after claiming diplomatic asylum in 2012 - through vegan fashion designer Vivienne Westwood a while ago and really enjoys going to visit him in confinement because he will always tell her the truth.

She explained: "I met him through [fashion designer] Vivienne Westwood who is a great mentor of mine. She introduced me and we got to know each other.

"I've seen him for a long time now. He is a freedom fighter. He's one of the most important people in the world. He's really kind of stirred up a lot and this is all just bringing truth to the surface. People want to be angry with him and it's kind of a distraction from what the actual material is, if you just focus on the material then you'll see what he's trying to do is to give true information to people.

"He never compromises. He is who he is and he's determined to help people have the information they need to make better choices and stop war."

And, although she spends as much time as she can with Julian, Pamela - who has two sons, Brandon, 20, and Dylan, 19, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - doesn't think her partner has an issue with it because he accepts her "interesting life."

Asked what her mystery lover thinks of Julian, she teased: "He's terribly jealous... I'm kidding. But this is love, no! I don't know. I have an interesting life. I'm very happy in Europe, I can get around quicker ... If you love somebody you give them freedom to be who they are and know who they want to know."